American Farmer: Couple puts horticulture knowledge to use

OAKLAND – Sue and Oren Irvin put their horticulture background to good use after opening Sue’s Country Garden 17 years ago.
Sue explained she and her husband previously worked at garden centers in the southwest Iowa area, and moved to the rural Oakland area originally because the property had enough space and buildings for horses- up to 50-that her husband owned and raised.
While they still have livestock, including one horse, one duck, two donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens, farm cats and purebred German Shepherds, they now focus on growing plants and seasonal produce from their greenhouse.
“We both came from the Omaha Nursery and we both have a horticulture background,” she said.
“We start out selling annuals, cacti, vegetable plants,” she said. “My husband plants a huge garden- so we also have fresh seasonal produce.”
Sue also makes jam — “I make over 40 different varieties,” she said — and she also makes some crafts and recently added baked goods.
Sue frequently attends Produce in the Park as a vendor, and said she was one of the original people to help to organize the event.
“(The question came up) Why don’t we do it in the park? It’s a nice atmosphere,” she said.
They also have a facebook page- search for “Sue’s Country Garden- and just recently she posted when she’s open at the farm- which is located at 46288 Hwy 6 near Oakland- and events she attends.
“Facebook friends, starting June 1 through Sept.30 — I will only be open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find me at the Avoca Farmers Market on Wednesday 5-7 p.m. and Atlantic Produce in the Park on Thursday 4:30-6:30 p.m. I will have plants, succulents, jams plus all my Baked goods.”
Sue said occasionally people will ask if they are willing to take care of a calf that’s in need of extra attention.
“They will call up my husband, and say “do I have a deal for you?’”
Many times they are bottle calves, and they will take care of the calf and eventually have it slaughtered and processed for the meat.
“I even named them,” she said. “ And people say ‘why do you name them when you’re going to kill them?’ Because I told them in the last month they are going to be the best T-Bones ever.”
She said having the greenhouse is a lot of work, but she enjoys doing it and enjoys the fact that other people appreciate it.
“It’s enjoyable to see when I put together planters and that kind stuff (and) people’s appreciation of it,” she said. “ I have quite a few customers that I do that for. One account has 50 different planters. I do the hanging baskets for the city of Shelby. They’re really appreciative.”