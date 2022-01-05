ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board tabled a decision Monday night to help fund a $34,000 study that determines what new recreation projects would be feasible, the cost of those projects and how to raise funding for them.
The board held a special meeting to discuss a proposal from the recreation and quality of life steering committee — which was formed following meetings last year asking the public what types of new recreation they would like to see in Atlantic and the county.
A number of recreational ideas came from the first meeting held last April including an interactive museum for children, young child play spaces, a smash park -which includes activities including pickleball, shuffleboard, bags, putt-putt, ping pong, yoga, billard, darts and arcade games along with a lounge area, indoor and outdoor patio space, meditation room and inspiration room. Other ideas included a space where parents could socialize while their children play, an indoor pickleball court, a dirt track for motorcycles, more restaurant options and more trails.
In July, a similar meeting focusing on aquatic recreation showed that having a splash pad and an outdoor pool option were the most popular with the public.
YMCA officials, city officials, county officials, trail officials, Chamber officials, Cass/Atlantic Development officials, Cass Health officials, school officials and other recreational volunteers met last month to discuss the study, and Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said the steering committee was asking all entities if they want to donate funds to do the study and move forward with feasible projects.
“The recreation/quality of life steering committee is seeking this funding,” he said. “We asked everybody there that was at that meeting to put funding into it.”
Atlantic Park Board Member John Krogman said Monday night it was likely some type of study would have to be done, and it’s important that different groups work together to achieve the same goal.
“We’re probably going to have to do some sort of study with somebody anyway to get prices put on all this stuff,” Krogman said. “How do we work together as one group to get those top things on the list? A couple of (the park department’s) top things are on that list, which is a splash pad and rehabbing our pool.”
City Council Member Gerald Brink, who is the city liaison to the park board, asked where the funds would come from, and Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said it would likely come from the reserve fund. However, he said, this fiscal year, funds were “tight,” especially since the department is using funds to replace part of the trail at Schildberg Rec Area.
“For this fiscal year, it will be tight because there is stuff that we are already moving around in order to make sure we can get the trail put back in,” Rasmussen said.
Krogman wondered if the funding could come out of the next fiscal year’s budget, and Rasmussen said he was planning a budget discussion with City Administrator John Lund on that topic. Krogman suggested telling Lund about the board’s concerns for using money for the study from this year, and come up with a recommendation for the board for the Jan. 17 meeting.