Staff and students at the Ann Wickman Child Development Center are celebrating Dr. Seuss this week. The children’s author would have celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.
Monday started with silly or mismatched socks for “Fox in Socks” Day, and Tuesday continued with “Green Eggs and Ham” Day. Everyone was asked to wear the color green.
Yesterday was “Wacky Wednesday,” and clothes should be worn backward, inside out and with mismatched styles. Today is “The Cat in the Hat” Day, for everyone to wear their favorite hat, and Friday is “Sleep Book” Day for everyone to wear pajamas.