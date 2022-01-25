ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Hall and Police Department will be closed to the public through the end of the week due being “under-staffed.”
Officials indicated that the closure was “COVID related” but offered no further details.
Officials said Tuesday that the lobby and city hall and police department offices would be closed but staff would be accepting phone calls during regular business hours.
To contact the police call 712-243-3512 and to contact City Hall call 712-243-4810.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett said she expected the building to be open and running normally by next week.