ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved on Wednesday the next step to put Mormon Trail signs along the trail in Adair County, which was having the chairman sign official forms to put up the signs.
Last month, the board approved having secondary road department employees put up signs along the Mormon Trail in Adair County after Jane Briley with the Mormon Trails Association said the group would be getting federal funding to pay for 12 signs. Briley asked if the association provided the signs, if the department will furnish the poles and materials to hang them as well as the labor to put them up. The board agreed and approved the idea.