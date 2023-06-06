ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will consider approving a resolution that would create a pool management board for Sunnyside Pool along with compensation for members during its meeting on June 7.
featured
Council to consider creation of Pool Management Board
Jennifer Nichols
