ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved funding requests Thursday from ARISE, Produce in the Park and the Atlantic Chamber, but tabled others in an attempt to be more faithful to the group’s mission statement.
Last month, Council Liaison Gerald Brink told the group some city council members had questioned if the CPC was needed, although he didn’t elaborate on when, where or with whom those conversations took place. On Thursday, members tried to limit funding requests to advertising and marketing needs.
“We’re getting pressure from the council as an appointed commission to get back to the mission statement,” Chairman Alexsis Fleener said.
The CPC’s mission statement states the committee’s purpose is to “prepare and execute a strategic plan for the external advertising of the community in order to promote retail and industrial growth, tourism and population growth in the community.”
As a result, three requests were tabled- from Boose Building Construction, from Friends of the Atlantic Library, and from the Image Builders Committee. On two of those requests, Boose Building Construction and Friends of the Atlantic Library, the CPC suggested changing the request for advertising or marketing. Boose had asked for a $1,600 refund of local option sales tax funds spent on materials to build a new house in Atlantic. Members said if it was changed to advertising for the new house CPC funds could be used. Marty Boose, who may the request, was unable to attend Thursday, but Fleener and Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said they would suggest the idea to him, and invite him to attend a CPC meeting to discuss it.
The Friends of the Atlantic Library request was to promote the shred day offered by the library. People bring in personal items to be shredded in the library parking lot. Ken Moorman, representative of the group, said he only needed $650, even though the original request was $1,300. He then said those funds will be used to help pay for a shredder coming from Carroll.
Moorman said even if the funding wasn’t directly going to advertising, the event was still promoting the town because the event was bringing people into Atlantic.
“The idea of the shed day brings people to town,” Moorman said. “And they go out to McDonalds or they go to the grocery store (while here).”
The CPC funding request form asks applicants how the event promotes Atlantic and/or brings people to Atlantic.
Members suggested the library group make a request for advertising for the shred day as well as the group’s book sales in the spring and the fall, which would fit into its mission statement. While Moorman didn’t say what he would do next, Smith and LaVon Eblen, who is a member of ARISE and the Friends of the Library, offered to help him with another application.
The final tabled request came from the Image Builders Committee for additional Christmas lights and decorations. It was tabled because funds had been taken from the promotion commission fund for this in past years, but members thought city officials should discuss if it should come from a different fund.