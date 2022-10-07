ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved a funding request for $350 for radio advertising on Thursday to advertise activities held this afternoon and prior to the Fireman’s Parade at 6 p.m. this evening.
CPC approves advertising for pre-parade activities
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
