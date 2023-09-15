Atlantic, Iowa: The Atlantic Public Library will be hosting historian and author Linda McCann on Tuesday, October 3 at 11:00 am. She will be speaking on POWs in Iowa.
Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners of war from 1942 to 1946. Algona and Clarinda were the main camps with each housing about 3,000 POWs.
There were 19 branch camps around the state where the prisoners worked for farmers, in canning factories and doing whatever they were hired to do. McCann spoke with people who knew or worked with the prisoners and will share their memories.
McCann is also the author of several books about Iowa’s history including Prohibition in Eastern Iowa, Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa, and Prisoners of War in Iowa. These titles are available for checkout at the library.
The VIP Connections, a social group that meets every Tuesday morning, will gather for coffee and refreshments at 10 am and the POW presentation will begin at 11 am. The public is invited to come at either time.
