This past spring, Ava Rush soaked in the moment.
It was her best race of her high school career, the 800-meter run on the final day of the Iowa Class 3A state track meet. And for a good share of the race, the Atlantic senior was the pacesetter, keeping a stride or two ahead of Solon’s Grace Federspiel.
Federspiel won the day in the end, but with a time of 2:14.14 in the 800, Rush had that trademark smile she’s always showed at the end of each meet.
Her best friend, Claire Pellett, was there to greet her after her now-senior teammate crossed the line not long after, finishing eighth. The cheers were deafening, and it was the greatest feeling.
That same feeling she had came as the anchor of the Trojans’ a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 a year earlier, to cap off her junior year, along with teammates Mariah Huffman, Nicole Middents and Chloe Mullenix.
It’s one that’ll carry Rush to the University of Iowa, where she’ll now begin training for the upcoming track season.
She’s a freshman now, and has been on campus since the first week of August. In her words, “It feels really good, and I really love it up here. I feel like this is where I was meant to be, so it feels really nice.”
She’s already meshed well with her soon-to-be teammates.
“They’re super nice and welcoming, and super kind to me. They know I’m a freshman and a distance group coming, so they’ve been showing me the ropes of everything,” she said. “I’ve been living in an apartment with two of my teammates, so that’s nice.”
Even as early as her freshman year of high school, just as her potential was becoming well-known to her coaches and teammates, Iowa City was on her radar.
Last winter, not long after making her declaration known to continue her track career as a Hawkeye, Rush noted: “So I knew that with going to Iowa, the academic part was there. I want to go into speech and hearing sciences, and they have a great program up there.”
Earlier this month, in an interview, Rush noted that she regularly would visit her sister, Karsyn – herself an Atlantic track and cross-country standout – and she showed her around campus as well. Ava liked the taste of what she saw, and fell in love with the campus.
“Just being able to run for them has been everything I’ve dreamed of for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Just thinking about all the workouts I’ve been putting in and off-season and during the season ... I always kept this goal in the back of my mind that this was what I was working for.”
But it wouldn’t have been possible, of course, without a lot of hard work and dedication, and Rush made sure the seeds were sewn early, as far back as middle school, and then her early years of high school.
She began showing promise as a standout runner in middle school, but then the COVID pandemic crushed her freshman season in 2020. But it turned out as a benefit.
“I think it was a good time to have some time to myself and discover who I am as a person and a runner, so that helped a lot, too,” said Rush.
As a sophomore, Rush was a three-event qualifier, in the 800-meter run, plus the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays. That set the stage for her junior year, a year ago, when she ran the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relays (all as anchor), plus the 1500-meter run. And then her senior year came her state runner-up finish in the 800, plus top-eight finishes in the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
“It’s just been cool to see every year progressively getting better and better and nice to see everything working out,” she said. “Consistency is just the biggest thing. It’s hard some days to get out there and do, but I think just getting your body to go out and do it and get the workout, that’s what’s going to set you above other people.”
Of course, don’t forget a pair of state cross country meets. The highlight was a ninth-place finish at this past fall’s Class 3A state meet. She and Pellett each got on “the deck” of the clubhouse at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, designating them all-staters.
A lot of preparation has gone into her success in track and cross country. It’s something some people aren’t willing to do, but Rush has more than been willing, no matter the weather and no matter where ... a lonely country road or the sidewalks around Atlantic.
A lot of that work has come with XLR8, an Ankeny-based training facility. She’s worked with trainer Ben Tillis the past couple of years in what Rush said he calls “the lab.”
So for some of her workouts, Rush would get on the treadmill, and Tillis would hook her up to a bunch of different hookups. He ran tests and could tell where her aerobic levels are and other important things.
“He would test me and see where I stood, and see what workouts would work the best,” said Rush.
Other times, Rush participated in “speed drills,” where many of the state’s best runners come to fine-tune their abilities and push them. Having others on hand helps as well.
Earlier this summer, Iowa women’s track coach Joey Woody sent Rush a workout plan, which she’s followed, and now she’ll get a chance to see where she stands. Woody, by the way, was a one-time teammate and roommate of current Atlantic girls’ track coach Matt Mullenix, when both shone on the track stage at the University of Northern Iowa.
“It’s kind of funny going from (Mullenix) to coach Woody, and it’s the same feeling ... kind of a feeling of home, still,” she said.
Of course, the coaches have a huge part of that success as well.
Dan Vargason has been the guiding force for cross country, while Mullenix has been the mastermind for track. And don’t forget, she was in volleyball and softball, so there’s Michelle Blake and Terry Hinzmann and their assistants, too.
“I’ve had really great coaches in high school and I’m going to miss them,” she said, noting she went from being shy to becoming a strong, confident leader. “They’ve helped me with my leadership and be that vocal leader they needed.”
Mullenix said Rush’s goal-driven, competitive attitude was clear this season, and was instrumental in the program’s success and building the program to where it needs to be each year.
“She’s worked hard, even this summer, getting her feet wet as far as getting acclimated to what’s going to be expected at the next level,” he said. “She took a couple of weeks off following the track season and got to work on some summer workouts. She understands it’s a long process and not being overzealous of going into this. She’s had moments and some growing pains, but the biggest thing was learning how to run races, and that was evident this year winning races.
“We expect some good things from her ... and she’s in a good place to get it done,” the coach added.
And then, of course, there’s Pellett, the training partner and best friend.
In an interview last fall, Pellett reflected on that training, just before the cross country meet at state in Fort Dodge.
“... I’ve learned you can always learn to be better somehow. I used to think she was an insanely good runner but she continues to get better every single year. Seeing you can improve after so much work (has made me work harder),” she said.
And then this past spring, when the two were on the 4x400-meter relay team that finished seventh in the Class 3A final: “It’s so much fun when Ava and I can be in a relay together and to be in opens together. It’s so much fun to run together and be with each other all season and just to be there for each other and to lead the team means so much to me.”
Rush reflected on her relationship.
“i’m just so grateful for Claire, and she’s helped me through everything, physically and mentally,” said Rush. “Not only is she my best friend on the track (and cross country course), but she’s my best friend in everything and she really helped in my faith in God and everything. I know she’s going to do great things and I’m going to have to come back and watch her kill it, but I know she’ll do great.”
And then there’s all the classmates and teammates.
“Everybody got me to where I am today, and I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said. “They’re probably the sweetest people I’ve ever met and the most hard-working people there. When you’ve got teammates pushing you like them it’s easy to get in a good group ... and I hope they have a successful season as well.”
At the end of four years, athletically-wise, Rush said she hopes her career will have been the product of setting high goals and working toward them.
“I just want to see me improve every year,” she said. “I know it’s not a sprint, but a marathon, so I know I’m going to have to put in a lot of hard work to where I want to be and really want be the best I can possibly be.”