DES MOINES, Iowa – State officials say about 3 percent of the soybean crop and 5% of the corn crop has been harvested as area farmers take to the field for the annual harvest.
According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, Corn in the dent stage or beyond was 96 percent this week, 6 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5year average. Sixty-three percent of the State’s corn crop has reached maturity, 8 days ahead of both last year and normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 5 percent statewide, roughly 1 week ahead of both last year and the average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 22 percent. Corn condition improved slightly to 48 percent good to excellent. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 86 percent, 6 days ahead of both last year and the average. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond was 52 percent this week, 6 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of normal. Three percent of the soybean crop has been harvested. Soybean condition also rose slightly to 47 percent good to excellent.
The southern tier of Iowa received above average rainfall this week leading to 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork statewide during the week ending September 17, 2023, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting corn and soybeans. Some farmers were also working on their fourth cutting of alfalfa hay.
“With harvest ramping up in parts of Iowa, weather outlooks are hinting at warmer temperatures and greater chances of rain into early October,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week, and throughout harvest, I encourage all Iowans to keep safety in the field and on the road top of mind.”
Showers and some thunderstorms gradually expanded over Iowa through Sunday (10th) afternoon with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s north to the low 80s south. Rain persisted overnight across Iowa’s southeastern half through late Monday (11th) morning, gradually dissipating by noon. The southern half of Iowa received general rain totals above 0.50 inch from the event with much of northern Iowa reporting a few tenths. Nearly 60 stations collected at least an inch as south-central counties experienced the highest totals, ranging from 2.04 inches at Allerton (Wayne County) to 2.25 inches in Mount Ayr (Ringgold County); the statewide average total was 0.59 inch. Winds shifted to the northeast as clouds gradually thinned with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Light showers pushed into northwest Iowa after midnight on Tuesday (12th) leaving Rock Rapids (Lyon County) with a 0.18-inch total before diminishing near daybreak. Morning lows were in the upper 40s and low 50s with clouds and patchy fog in northern Iowa. Daytime temperatures reached the 70s as scattered thunderstorms formed in north-central to eastern Iowa. The storms fizzled out after sunset, leaving behind general amounts under 0.25 inch; higher totals ranged from 0.32 inch at Hopkinton (Delaware County) to 0.47 inch near Clinton (Clinton County). Partly cloudy skies developed statewide into Wednesday (13th) with light northerly winds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s at most stations. Afternoon conditions were cooler in northeast Iowa with highs in the mid-60s, while temperatures farther west were up to 15 degrees warmer.
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.03 inch at Oelwein Municipal Airport (Fayette County) to 3.05 inches in DeWitt. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.69 inch while the normal is 0.84 inch. Red Oak (Montgomery County) reported the week’s high temperature of 87 degrees on the 10th, seven degrees above normal. Mason City Airport (Cerro Gordo County) reported the week’s low temperature of 36 degrees on the 13th, 14 degrees below normal.