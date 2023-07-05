Old Soldiers Reunion kicks off July 7

GRISWOLD – This year’s old Soldiers Reunion will be held in Griswold starting on July 7 and continuing through July 9.
A schedule of events can be found on the Griswold Community Betterment Facebook page, and it starts with a tractor ride on July 7 from Bierbaum Museum starting at 8 a.m. Later that evening will be the Neon Run/Walk at 7 p.m. preceded by the Kids Neon Run at 6:45 p.m., both held at the Griswold School. Sign up is at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Griswold/2023GriswoldReunionNeonRun, and cost is $5 for children ages 6 and under, and $15 for adults. Registration for the runs will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. at the school.
Adult Water Fights will be held later that evening at 6 p.m. at the Griswold Fire Station with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. The band, Simply Seger, will play at East of Omaha, starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and to purchase tickets, visit eastofomaha.com.
Activities on July 8 will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Griswold Fire Station for a free will donation. An Antique Tractor Show will be here at Rush Museum on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and used book sale will be held at the Griswold Public Library on Main Street from 8 a.m. to noon. The Griswold Four Person Golf Tournament will start at 8:15 a.m., and those who want to sign up should call Griswold Golf at 712-778-4104.
The Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. for tours, and the Cass County Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids Water Fights will be held at the Griswold Fire Station from 11 a.m. to noon, and that will be followed by Kids Fire Truck Rides from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a military weapons and equipment display at the Griswold Community Building Parking Lot from noon to 5 p.m., along with a National Guard Rock Climbing Wall and a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Display inside the building during the same time.
There will be food served at the city park, starting at 11 a.m., and kids games and a bounce house there from noon to 5 p.m. The Legion Beer Garden at the Griswold Community Center will open at noon, and the band Dr. Rock will play at the beer garden from 1 to 5 p.m. The band is sponsored by Sugars and Preston Carpentry.
The Reunion Show and Shine event — which is sponsored by the American Legion Post #508 and features cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything with wheels- will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Montgomery Street. Bingo will be held in the Griswold Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Care Center Auxiliary. A push up contest for all ages will be held at the Griswold Community Building at 3 p.m., offered by the IRNB and US Army recruiters.
The Cass County Cattlemen will offer food from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Legion Beer Garden, and the military road march will leave the Griswold School at 4:30 p.m. The parade- with the theme “Reunion Reignited”- will start at 6 p.m. at the Griswold School, and that will be followed by the 141st Reunion Queen Contest at 7 p.m. The Kids and Adult Pedal Pull will also start at 7 p.m. on Montgomery Street, and the Schmidt Brothers Band will play as part of a street band event at East of Omaha, starting at 8 p.m.-doors open at 7 p.m. A fireworks show, sponsored by Griswold Communications, will start at 10 p.m. at the Griswold School Football Field.
The event ends on July 9 with a Church in the Park program at the Griswold City Park at 10:15 p.m., which will be hosted by members of the Central Church of Christ.