Old Soldiers Reunion kicks off July 7

(photo contributed)

Pictured presenting and accepting the tiara for the Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion Queen Contest from Hanson’s Fine Jewelry are (from left to right) Owner Kent Hanson and Reese Peterson

 (photo contributed)

GRISWOLD – This year’s old Soldiers Reunion will be held in Griswold starting on July 7 and continuing through July 9.

A schedule of events can be found on the Griswold Community Betterment Facebook page, and it starts with a tractor ride on July 7 from Bierbaum Museum starting at 8 a.m. Later that evening will be the Neon Run/Walk at 7 p.m. preceded by the Kids Neon Run at 6:45 p.m., both held at the Griswold School. Sign up is at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Griswold/2023GriswoldReunionNeonRun, and cost is $5 for children ages 6 and under, and $15 for adults. Registration for the runs will be held from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. at the school.

Adult Water Fights will be held later that evening at 6 p.m. at the Griswold Fire Station with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. The band, Simply Seger, will play at East of Omaha, starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and to purchase tickets, visit eastofomaha.com.

Activities on July 8 will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Griswold Fire Station for a free will donation. An Antique Tractor Show will be here at Rush Museum on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and used book sale will be held at the Griswold Public Library on Main Street from 8 a.m. to noon. The Griswold Four Person Golf Tournament will start at 8:15 a.m., and those who want to sign up should call Griswold Golf at 712-778-4104.

The Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. for tours, and the Cass County Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids Water Fights will be held at the Griswold Fire Station from 11 a.m. to noon, and that will be followed by Kids Fire Truck Rides from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a military weapons and equipment display at the Griswold Community Building Parking Lot from noon to 5 p.m., along with a National Guard Rock Climbing Wall and a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Display inside the building during the same time.

There will be food served at the city park, starting at 11 a.m., and kids games and a bounce house there from noon to 5 p.m. The Legion Beer Garden at the Griswold Community Center will open at noon, and the band Dr. Rock will play at the beer garden from 1 to 5 p.m. The band is sponsored by Sugars and Preston Carpentry.

The Reunion Show and Shine event — which is sponsored by the American Legion Post #508 and features cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything with wheels- will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Montgomery Street. Bingo will be held in the Griswold Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Care Center Auxiliary. A push up contest for all ages will be held at the Griswold Community Building at 3 p.m., offered by the IRNB and US Army recruiters.

The Cass County Cattlemen will offer food from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Legion Beer Garden, and the military road march will leave the Griswold School at 4:30 p.m. The parade- with the theme “Reunion Reignited”- will start at 6 p.m. at the Griswold School, and that will be followed by the 141st Reunion Queen Contest at 7 p.m. The Kids and Adult Pedal Pull will also start at 7 p.m. on Montgomery Street, and the Schmidt Brothers Band will play as part of a street band event at East of Omaha, starting at 8 p.m.-doors open at 7 p.m. A fireworks show, sponsored by Griswold Communications, will start at 10 p.m. at the Griswold School Football Field.

The event ends on July 9 with a Church in the Park program at the Griswold City Park at 10:15 p.m., which will be hosted by members of the Central Church of Christ.

