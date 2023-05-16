Reynolds says bill makes penalties stronger for drug dealers

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill in Atlantic related to penalties for drug dealers.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Governor Kim Reynolds said a bill she signed Tuesday morning in Atlantic makes penalties stronger for drug dealers in Iowa who manufacture or disperse drugs-especially fentanyl- and cause injury or death because of their actions.

