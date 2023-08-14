GRISWOLD – Griswold School staff will get more information including what the school calendar would look like for both a four day and five day school week on Aug. 21, and the Griswold School Board is expected to discuss staff input on the calendars during its meeting later that night.
Last year, the board set goals and one was to “implement strategies to attract and retain staff.” One idea the board wanted to explore was the option of a four day school week. Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said previously the idea was discussed with staff in April, and staff members also took a survey regarding the idea. Thirty five percent were in favor of it, 13% were opposed to it and 31% said they needed more information to make a decision.
Henrichs said in June offering the calendars would help answer questions on what a typical day would look like between the different options, and help determine if staff would be interested in the idea and what the next steps for the board to take.
He said that could mean continuing to research the four day school week, having the board approve the four school day week, using the new five school day week calendar presented or staying with the status quo.
Henrichs said Friday no decision on changing to the four day school week will be made on Aug. 21 as the board is continuing to discuss the idea.
The Aug. 21 meeting will start at 5:30 p.m., and be held in the conference board room at the school.