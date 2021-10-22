ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to create a new Assistant Director’s position in the Parks and Recreation department citing an increased work load and a desire to keep current Parks Director Bryant Rasmussen from “burning out.”
“I have become increasingly concerned that the burden placed on the Parks Director is not sustainable for anyone, but particularly unforgiving for one with a family. Not with the level of service and dedication that our Director, Bryant Rasmussen has been demonstrating. Eventually he will burn out. This type of work environment leads to a revolving door, and I do not want to lose Mr. Rasmussen to an employer that will support his department with the labor necessary to succeed,” City Administrator John Lund said in the information provided to the Council before the meeting.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation with little discussion. The new job will pay $46,400 a year and be paid from Local Option Sales Tax and Hotel tax funds — not with property taxes.
Lund’s recommendation came with several stipulations and an awareness of the issues that will arise noting that it will be the Parks Board responsibility to develop an annual capital project plan and the city council will need to refrain from adding any additional, unplanned for, projects.
In addition, the fund will have to continue funding a number of items including; The YMCA Recreation Center Reserve; all new trail projects and grant matches; current YMCA debt until December of 2024 and any future pool improvements.
He adds that the decisions for the use of those funds should reside with the board and leave city staff out of the decision making process.