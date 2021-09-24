ATLANTIC – A meeting to discuss possible improvements at Sunnyside pool including the possibility of adding a splash pad, will be the topic of a meeting at City Hall on Oct. 4.
Park Board Member Jolene Smith said she spoke with Atlantic City Manager John Lund and Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick on the topic and they suggested discussing it sooner rather than later so a plan and costs can be determined. Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said he has had officials from four different companies look at Sunnyside Pool, and are willing to draw concepts and give prices for improvements. He said the concepts will help spur discussion from the public on what they want to see when it comes to improvements, and also help determine the cost.
“If this is what you’re looking for, this is kind of the price (it would be),” Rasmussen said.
Earlier this year, meetings were held about what type of recreation people would like to see in Atlantic and the surrounding areas, and a survey given after the first meeting showed aquatics and more specifically a splash pad were the most popular.
During a second meeting, one popular option was offering an outdoor water space. No specific costs were determined as meetings focused on getting ideas. A plan, along with designs and costs could come later.
The idea of expanding aquatic recreation is not new. In 2017, a steering committee was formed to consider improvements to Sunnyside Pool. Former Atlantic Park Director Roger Herring said the idea behind pool renovation was to make Sunnyside Pool more competitive with other towns that have water-related entertainment, including Avoca, Stuart and Corning. Ideas discussed included a bigger lounge area, a family slide, a splash pad and a lazy river.
However, some park board members didn’t think residents would be willing to pay for more improvements for the pool, especially since a preliminary plan was estimated to cost $5.4 million.
The meeting will be held on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at city hall council chambers.