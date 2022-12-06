ATLANTIC - A meeting that could decide the future of the movie theater in Atlantic has been postponed from Monday night to sometime later in the month.
The city of Atlantic’s Board of Adjustment was expected to consider approving a conditional use permit that would allow “for the operation of a church in the C-3 Central District” at 410 Poplar Street, the site of the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. If approved it could open the door for the sale of the theater to the church that has been renting out the space on weekends and ultimately the closing of the theater.
But due to a lack of a quorum that meeting has now been postponed until later in the month.
The move has raised concerns among many residents even resulting in the formation of a “buyers group” that tried unsuccessfully to purchase the property in order to save the theater from closing.
“We were made aware a few weeks ago of plans to sell the theater building to a local church,
ensuring the closure of our long-standing family entertainment center,” officials from Cass Atlantic Development Corporation and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said in a press release Tuesday. “The Chamber and CADCO formed a buyer’s group to purchase the property and secured a buyer for the business portion of the theater, who had a business model that would create a positive cash flow. After meeting with all parties involved to come to an agreement that would benefit everyone, we were notified last week our offer was denied and the decision remained to sell the property to the church.”
Jacob Anderson, the owner of the theater said Tuesday he could not discuss the details of the plan but acknowledged that keeping the theater running was taking a toll on his family.
“My wife has worked non-stop …just to pay the bills.. It’s been rough not just on us but our parents who have been filling in,” he said.
Theaters were hit hard by the COVID 19 pandemic, after being forced to close. In an effort to try and make ends meet the theater tried a number of different promotions including selling movie popcorn curbside - that often resulted in long lines outside the building.
But the family’s hectic schedule- they travel regularly to California and eastern Iowa where his wife works as a traveling nurse - in addition changes to the industry have made it more difficult to compete with dvd and online sales.
Anderson said in the past theaters would have a 100 day window where movies were shown exclusively in theaters, not that has shrunk to 45 days and sometimes less. As a result he said they are able to fill the theater just one or two nights a month.
“Our numbers have been very rough to hold.”
To help make ends meet the couple have been renting the space out to the New Life Church on weekends for the last six weeks or so. Anderson said for time being the theater remains open with plans to continue merchant movies and winter popcorn samplers. But he does support the church’s permit request.
“We are hard at work this winter on our movie schedule, our merchant movies, and our winter popcorn samplers,” he said. “We continue to rent the movie theater to New Life Church on Sundays and will be supporting them as they appear before the board of adjustments to get a conditional use permit for their activities in the theater building.”
CADCO Executive Director Jennifer McEntaffer and Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith stated in the press release Tuesday that they were sympathetic to the businesses struggles but had tried to reach out and help to no avail.
“Our organizations are very aware of the struggles COVID-19 brought and what our business community had to endure with closures,” they said in the release. “Running a theater, when you're not allowed to be open, is one thing. Running a theater when Hollywood halts production and/or sends movies straight to streaming is another. CADCO assisted in the financing of the theater and has been supportive throughout the entire three years of ownership. During the pandemic, the Chamber offered the theater a business grant to help alleviate costs as well as ensure the theater was at community events to help boost their revenue. We thank the community for all of their support and popcorn purchases to help the theater during this time.”
“Times are changing. How we do business is changing. What remains is the thrill of putting that bucket of buttery popcorn on your lap and watching the previews appear on the big screen. We understand the frustration and concern that comes with any business closure. This closure is not due to lack of community support, and we will continue our efforts to ensure generations to come get to experience that same, buttery excitement.”
Anderson also thanked the community for its past support.
“We have a wonderful community - we do appreciate each and every person - it’s gone a decent way to keep the lights on. We fight for it every day,” he said.