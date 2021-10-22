Bench program proves popular

ATLANTIC – A program that uses recycled plastic to make benches has proved to be popular in the Atlantic and Cass County areas, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board earlier this week.
In May, Rasmussen said that the Atlantic Lions Club approached him about an environmentally friendly project,in which 500 pounds of plastic is collected, and made into a bench. Plastics that can be collected include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, plastic shipping envelopes, closeable food sandwich bags, cereal bags, case overwrap, salt bags, pellet wrap, wood pellet bags and produce bags.
Rasmussen said enough plastic was collected working with the Lions club for a park bench that has been placed in Cedar Park, and the Atlantic Elks Club recently collected enough for another bench that will be shipped within four or five weeks.
Two other groups, the city of Griswold and the Master Gardeners, recently contacted Rasmussen about participating. Plastic can be dropped off at Hy-Vee, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA and at the Atlantic Park Office.
“We’re happy plastic is getting recycled and we’re getting a quality bench,” Rasmussen said.