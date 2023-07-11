Repairs needed for Hitchcock House

CASS COUNTY – Officials with Hitchcock House told the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that repairs are needed on the house, and they may need help with funding for the repairs. However, they will know more after Aug. 1, when they find out if they’ve received grant funding.
Sharon Guffy-Lewis, representing the board that oversees the house, said a south wall in the basement is starting to bend out and a door is starting to pull away from the building. She said the repairs are getting to the point where they need to be completed, so tours for the house will stop on July 23.
Guffy-Lewis said members have visited with restoration companies, and one of the lowest estimates came from a company in Crescent for approximately $72,000. She said the down payment needed would be approximately $22,000.
She said the board applied for a Network to Freedom grant, and asked for $150,000, and they will know if they received any of that grant funding on Aug. 1. She said they are continuing to search for other grant funding as well.