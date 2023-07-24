CASS COUNTY - With high temperatures expected to be in the high 80’s and 90’s for the rest of the week in Cass County, cooling stations will be open to help those who need to get out of the heat. The National Weather Service has announced that heat indexes could be over 105 by Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Mike Kennon, Cass County Emergency Management coordinator, facilities across the county would open their doors as cooling stations during their regular hours of operation from now through Friday, July 28.
The Nishna Valley Family YMCA at 1100 Maple Street, will be open until 8:30 p.m. through Thursday and until 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Libraries across Cass County will also be open as cooling stations during their regular hours as well.
He reminded county residents to remember to take a break from the heat whenever possible, avoid strenuous activities, stay hydrated and check on relatives and neighbors, the elderly and pets.
If someone showed signs of being overcome by the heat, Kennon said, “Don’t mess around, call 911,” adding the person should be moved to a cooker, shaded location.
For those attending the Cass County Fair, staying in the shade, limiting strenuous activities and staying hydrated were important.
Remembering to keep cool fresh water available for pets and providing cooling for livestock was also important during high temperatures like those forecast for the week.
Kennon thanked the YMCA and area libraries for helping out during the heat.