Residents and visitors to Massena celebrated Christmas and the CAM football team, coaches and cheerleaders Saturday during the town’s lighted parade. The state champion team, coaches and cheerleaders were grand marshals for the parade, getting to ride on fire trucks. Santa and mrs. Claus also made an appearance at the end, and later went to the library for visits from kids of all ages.
jeffl
