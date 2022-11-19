Griswold and Lewis First Responders called to two vehicle head on accident near 550th and Nishna Valley Road, according to scanner traffic. Possible injuries.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
