Mallory Robinson

It’s been 14 years since our first date. 14 years!! Our first date was at the Superbowl in Atlantic for my work Christmas party. I had a 4-month-old at home, and I was leaving her at night for the first time. Jay’s dad was there - in fact he’s the one who organized our first date. He kept calling it a blind date, but seeing how Jay and I went to the same high school - it was more like a blind reacquaintance.

Tags

Trending Food Videos