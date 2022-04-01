CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the election precinct ordinance Thursday morning, after holding a public hearing and receiving no comments on it.
Election precincts are based upon population figures from the most recent census in 2020.
The first five precincts are matched with wards in Atlantic- for example precinct 1 is ward 1, and so forth. Precinct 6 includes the townships of Bear Grove and Cass and the city of Lewis, and Precinct 7 includes the townships of Benton, Franklin, Grant and Lincoln, the city of Anita and the city of Wiota.
Precinct 8 includes the townships of Brighton, Grove, Pymosa and Washington and the city of Marne, but excludes the city of Atlantic portions in the townships, Precinct 9 includes the townships of Noble and Pleasant and the city of Griswold, and Precinct 10 includes Union township and the city of Cumberland.
Precinct 11 includes the townships of Edna and Victoria, and the eastern part of Massena township described as that part of Massena Township, North of Newport Rd and East of 730th Street and North of Quincy Road, and that part South of Quincy Road and East of 740th Street, and that part South of Richland Road and East of 750th Street.
Precinct 12 includes the western part of Massena Township described as that part of Massena Township South of Newport Rd and West of 730th Street and North of Quincy Road, and that part South of Quincy Road and West of 740th Street, and that part South of Richland Road and West of 750th Street, and the city of Massena.
The second and third readings were waved, and the ordinance went into effect on Thursday.