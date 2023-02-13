Cass County Supervisors to discuss compensation board recommendation

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will discuss during its next Tuesday meeting, the compensation board’s recommendation for elected officials, which was a 10% increase for all county officers, except for the sheriff’s department, which was a 13.5% increase.

