ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday working with Neapolitan Labs to host and redesign the county’s website. County officials had planned to “revamp” the website this year, budgeting $10,000 for it, because the current provider does not offer customer service beyond helping to design the website.
The board had already approved allowing Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg to pick a company to work with on the project. While she had spoken with a couple of companies, she recommended Wednesday to go with Neapolitan Labs because company officials would be willing to visit with department heads about what they would like on the website and would have an updated election page.
“What I like about Neapolitan Labs -they will actually come to town and talk to us about what we want with our website, and they offered to sit down with each department head (about the website),” Berg said.
Berg said they would also set up an election page, which would automatically update candidate information, and allow people to register to vote online.
“I think we would get a lot of use out of it,” Berg said.
The board also approved an agreement to work with Ahlers and Cooney, P.C. on the county’s bond work since county officials agreed to bond approximately $5.5 million for 11 TIF projects, ranging from road, bridge and culvert work.