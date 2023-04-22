state Auditor

Photo illustration via Canva with screen shot of Sand courtesy of Iowa PBS

Photo illustration via Canva with screen shot of Sand courtesy of Iowa PBS

The bill would limit the Iowa auditor of state’s office from accessing certain records without permission from the agency being audited.

 Photo illustration via Canva with screen shot of Sand courtesy of Iowa PBS

House Republicans said their changes to a bill limiting the Iowa Auditor of State’s access to certain information fixes issues that would have put billions in federal funding at risk. Democrats, including State Auditor Rob Sand, said the problem remains.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.