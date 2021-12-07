ATLANTIC – The recount of the mayor runoff election votes will be held on Friday, according to Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman.
It will start at 10 a.m., and be held in the Board of Supervisor’s room at the Cass County Courthouse.
Tim Teig, who was in a runoff election with Grace Garrett on Nov. 30, filed the paperwork on Dec.. 1 asking for a recount after Garrett won the election by four votes,588-584, according to unofficial results. A board is formed to do the recount. Each candidate chooses a member, and those two will choose the third and final member. After the recount, the board writes a report on its findings.