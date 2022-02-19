ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday a project agreement with Cass County for a paving project on County Road G61.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said the project is estimated to cost $2.3 million. Adair County’s portion would be approximately $2.1 million, and Cass County’s would be $210,000. Kauffman said Adair County would take care of the planning and bid letting, and essentially both counties would pay for their portion of the pavement.
“So basically Cass County would pay for the pavement in Cass County,” he said. “We’ll pay for ours, they’ll pay for theirs.”
In other business, the board approved closing White Pole Road for a couple of hours between Stuart and Dexter on April 23 for the “Bonnie and Clyde 5 mile Walk/Run.”
Brenda Dudley, representative of the Stuart Revitalization Group, said the run will start at the Dexter City Museum at 11 a.m.
“They have a ton of artifacts and information on Bonnie and Clyde (at the museum),” Dudley said.
There is also a one mile walk/run in Stuart the same day starting at 11:30 at the former First National Bank.
Those interested can register on the day of the race in Dexter or Stuart.