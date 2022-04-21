ATLANTIC — Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board Monday night that there has been some vandalism around the parks, including at Schildberg Rec Area and Sunnyside Park.
“We’re starting to deal with vandalism already,” Rasmussen said. “(At the bath house at Schildberg Rec Area) they tried to rip the door handle off, and at the waterless restroom out at Schildberg and the restroom at Camblins got hit with some pretty offensive language (spray painted on them).”
Rasmussen said they were going to look through camera footage and to try and determine who the culprits could be, and encouraged people to let park staff know if they see anything suspicious.
“We continue to ask people who see stuff to let us know,” he said.
In other business, Rasmussen said 130-140 trees have been removed around Bull Creek, and when the contractor coming to work on the project to help control erosion and property damage around the creek will remove tree stumps they can. A wetland retention area will be created on the school’s property that’s around the creek, and dirt from that will be used to fill in the areas where the stumps were removed.
Park staff will start cleaning out Sunnyside Pool so company officials from Echo can do caulking work on it. Rasmussen said the goal is open the pool Memorial Day weekend.