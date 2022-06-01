Produce in the Park kicks off season June 2

Produce in the Park’s summer farmers markets kick off Thursday, June 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic City Park. The June 2 market features a free concert by Jason Reed, a Massena native known for his powerful stories of middle America hardships and joy. Visitors to the June 2 market are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to better relax in the shade of the Atlantic City Park and enjoy the music.
Great music isn’t the only reason to come to the park on June 2.In addition to the free concert, opening day at Produce in the Park offers dinner from food truck Hungry Spartan Pizza, a bounce house and more activities from June sponsor Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and 20 vendors selling products including produce, meat, eggs, honey, baked goods and desserts, soaps, candles, jewelry, wood crafts, and more.
Furthermore, one lucky attendee of the opening market will win 20 weeks of produce boxes from Bridgewater farm—a $350 value! The drawing for the weekly produce boxes is free to enter for anyone age 18 and older who visits the June 2 farmers market. This free drawing is funded by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council. Only people attending the June 2 Produce in the Park market are eligible to win. The winner will be drawn after the June 2 market and begin receiving the free weekly produce box on June 9. Each week’s box from Bridgewater Farm will feature eight to 12 different fresh produce products, and the contents of the box will change over the course of the season.
There will be a booth from the Atlantic Public Library.
All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.