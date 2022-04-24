Staff, students and visitors attended the Exira-EHK Grand March Saturday night in Elk Horn. The theme was :Enchanted Forest," and students were introduced as they walked through a pathway of lights and balloons. Afterward, students posed for photos with classmates, family and friends before heading to prom activities.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A very short video of the 2022 Atlantic Easter Egg Hunt which was held on April 16 at the Atlantic City Park.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP TRACK: Honoring a high school track legend
- SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Addie DeArment, Atlantic
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic rebounds, pounds Lo-Ma 6-0
- Law enforcement seeking individual
- PREP TRACK: Cougar Invitational sees several multiple area champions
- PREP WRESTLING: CAM looking at options for wrestling future
- A Friend To All
- Tribute to Joni Mitchell, Judi Collins and Joan Baez at Warren Cultural Center May 21
- Working on a Solution: city trying to work out a plan
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic has three wins at Carroll meet
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.