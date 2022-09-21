ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to issue $500,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the purchase of 41 acres along Olive Street with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.
Council approves bond issue
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- FLASHBACK: Reflecting back on Atlantic's '02 state championship football team
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- Sheriff's report released on crane accident
- Wheelers take down Spartans, 64-30
- MacDonald’s Opens Thursday
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Area Police Reports
- Senior Alumni Association receives $33,000 donation
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojan volleyball picks up home split
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.