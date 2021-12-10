Atlantic – Don’t miss a free art exhibit on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3-8 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. The event is open to the public and will feature the nature and wildlife art of Tim Pross.
The first time Tim’s artwork drew attention was when he was in kindergarten and he created a backdrop for his class play. The play was the story of Noah and Tim created the ark accompanied by a wide variety of animals. The teacher recognized his talent and commented that little Timmy should become an artist someday.
Fast forward a decade and the love of nature and the outdoors meant Tim rarely spent a moment inside and certainly didn’t have time to pick up a paintbrush. Hunting, fishing, and football were his passions. Tim and his best friend, Brian, even led a high school science field trip to the Nishna Botna River to demonstrate the technique of hand-fishing.
His path beyond high school led him to Iowa State University earning a degree in Architecture. His portfolio of custom homes can be seen throughout Iowa, the Midwest, and as far as the West Coast. While his career in architecture certainly drew on his creative side, the duties of owning his own business were time-intensive.
In his late twenties, the spark for art began to ignite. He ventured into an art exhibit and presentation by a very well-known wildlife artist. The exhibit left him awestruck. It awakened his passion for the outdoors and nature expressed through art. “I came away from that event after meeting the artist, hearing him give a presentation to several thousand people, and seeing some of his originals thinking that maybe I could do the same thing. I bought painting supplies and excitedly got started.”
Then, in the early ’90s, Tim was at his favorite place…out in the timber. He was checking his tree stands, a sure sign that fall hunting season was imminent. Like so many accidents, it happened in a heartbeat. His foot slipped and he fell more than 10 feet into the crotch of the tree. Beyond the initial shock Tim, who was in his early 30’s at the time and very physically fit, thought he had lucked out and felt fortunate to walk away seemingly unscathed. Little did he know at that moment, the agony that laid ahead for him. Less than a week later, Tim was hit head-on in an auto collision. It was a week that changed his life’s journey.
Through the combination of the two incidents, Tim sustained broken ribs and a debilitating back injury. He spent the next couple of years primarily laying on the floor in excruciating pain. After seeing an exhausting list of medical professionals, Tim experienced no relief and any hope of painting was long gone, as he struggled to simply get through the day.
Slowly Tim recovered enough to sit at a desk and with very little movement and the click of the mouse, he was able to continue his architectural career. While the dream of becoming an artist was pushed to the wayside, the compositions of future artwork continue to develop in his mind. I thought to myself, I can’t paint right now but at least I can sit here at a desk and do design work on a computer.”
Anyone who has an invisible back injury can certainly attest to the struggle of everyday life, where one wrong move can create days and weeks of pain. However, Tim’s life took a step in the right direction when he met a chiropractor who taught him how to release the tension, strengthen the injured muscles, and encouraged him to return to the gym to get back to his former strength and fitness level.
While it certainly was not an overnight quick fix (he still struggles with his back from time to time today) he was able to focus less on the pain and start to enjoy life again. You’ve guessed it, the paints came back out of the box! He began to build the stamina required to sustain a painting posture.
As a self-taught artist, Tim will acknowledge that his painting process is time-consuming. Tim paints on a very large scale with most of his art in the 3 x 5 foot and beyond range. Due to the large scale, there are weeks of research and sketches working toward the development of the final composition before a stroke of paint goes onto the board. Tim doesn’t paint from a photograph, his unique art compositions come from a lifetime of experiences in nature.
Tim credits his influences in the art world to be artists such as Robert Bateman, Bob Kuhn, and Bruno Liljefors. “These artists have created art with a capital “A” using the natural world as their subject matter. He admires their work for the use of strong compositional elements, reoccurring use of shapes and rhythm, their handling of space and depth, and the way they seem to capture that fleeting moment in time.”
While Tim’s first exhibition is decades later than he initially hoped it would be, he feels very lucky to have the opportunity to paint. The free exhibition is a milestone and a celebration for Tim to be able to share his art and he hopes that people will come and simply enjoy it. Tim feels this quote best describes what he would like to accomplish when you view a piece of his art. He would like you to “see what I see, so you can feel what I felt.”
Tim firmly believes, “I am who I am today due to the amazing childhood experiences of growing up in Atlantic. So it seems fitting to have one of my first art exhibits in my hometown.”
