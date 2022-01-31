ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the city of Greenfield which states it’s okay to divide the city into two different precincts.
In December, the board approved a resolution changing the ordinance for the precinct plan for the county, which would require some residents to vote in new locations. The plan has to be reviewed each decade to determine if census figures warrant changing precinct borders. The changes include the residents in the southwest part of Greenfield voting in Orient, and the residents of Grand River Township voting in Stuart.
City officials are expected to consider the agreement during their next meeting.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg told the board state officials reported that the county’s precinct plan matches up with the county’s redistricting plan, and officials were happy how it turned out.
“They said all of our numbers were matching up,” Berg said. “and they thought we did the best that we could.”
Berg asked for a public hearing to be held on Feb. 16 at 9:15 a.m. for comments on updating the redistricting ordinance for the county, and the board approved doing so.