CASS COUNTY – Last year’s Cass County Pork Queen - Paige Jensen — will continue in her role after being crowned again for 2022 on Sunday afternoon during a short ceremony at the Anita Community Center.
Jensen said she enjoyed being the pork queen last year, and wanted to apply again to continue her work as the queen.
“I just wanted to continue to promote the great industry that we have, be a role model, and continue to promote why youth should be involved,” Jensen said.
Jensen said last year she handed out ribbons at the county fair, and had the opportunity to visit with younger exhibitors about the industry. She also worked at the pork tent at the state fair, and got to talk about the industry with visitors there.
“I just enjoyed meeting so many people at the state fair and county fair, and promoting our industry and making those connections,” she said before she received her tiara, sash and flowers.
Jensen is a senior at CAM High School, and besides being involved in the pork industry, she is also involved in the beef industry, and participates in 4-H, FFA, speech, debate, cheerleading, digital media and National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend Northwest Missouri State University, major in Ag Media and minor in Ag Communications.