ATLANTIC – Atlantic residents will go to the polls again today for a runoff election for Atlantic Mayor.
Earlier this year, the Atlantic City Council changed how elections are decided, and candidates now have to receive at least 50% of the vote.
During the Nov. 2 election results showed the top two candidates -Tim Teig and Grace Garrett — did not meet that mark. Teig received 523 votes or 42.45% and Garrett received 463 votes or 37.58%. The idea behind the change was the winner-take-all system could lead to an official being elected with less than 50% of the vote and end up with just a small portion of public support.
Both Teig and Garrett have been part of government in Atlantic- Teig as a former council member and mayor in the mid-80’s and Garrett, who ran for an at-large council seat and won in 2019.
After several years in local government, Teig determined that, along with a full time job, was too demanding, so he resigned. But he always wanted to come back to it when he had the time.
“I always thought when I retired and had more time that I would like to do it again,” he said.
Teig believes the experience he has gained from working in the engineering field with Snyder and Associates, and working with 25 cities throughout southwest Iowa makes him a good candidate for mayor.
“I didn’t have that knowledge or experience when I was mayor previously,” he said. “I just had a lot of energy, and I just wanted to always do the right thing. I still have that motivation and energy and desire to do the right thing. But now I have all the knowledge and experience to go with it and that’s why I think I can make a difference.”
Teig has said housing issues are one of the top problems facing the community and pointed to his work on housing development projects including planning and concepts, and meeting with developers.
Job creation is another important issue, and one idea he has is working with the state legislature on ways to attract businesses to small communities.
“I have an idea of getting the state legislature involved in small communities by doing a new program that would be an incentive for any business or industry that would locate in communities with under 10,000 (people),” he said.
He thought the state could help smaller communities with infrastructure for the business to locate if it wasn’t available, and it would help the smaller communities grow like the bigger cities in Iowa are doing now.
Garrett grew up in Michigan, and has lived in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Des Moines and Urbandale. In July of 2017, she moved to Atlantic, after her husband Bill accepted a position at Atlantic Bottling. She grew up in a family that learned to serve others and to work together, and wanted to do the same thing for her town. She ran for an at-large council seat, and won the race in 2019.
She said a primary goal is to ask the residents of Atlantic “what would you as a constituent and as our community like to see accomplished? “because I work for you (the public),” and she wants to accomplish what the residents of Atlantic want to accomplish.
She wants to encourage people of every generation to get involved in local government. She said young professionals have the dreams and ideas that would draw more young professionals to come and live in Atlantic.
“You guys are the ones with the dreams and the passion and the energy,” Garrett said. “I love the fact that we have a senior influence in our town that we can glean from, but (I also want younger people’s ideas, dreams and passions) because we all have something to offer at the table.”
She thinks those ideas, dreams and passions from younger people will spur ideas to bring more people to town.
Since the vote is for Atlantic mayor, all residents will vote in the Cass County Community Center. Voters in the first, second and third wards will enter through the main entrance, and voters in fourth and fifth wards will enter through the south entrance. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.