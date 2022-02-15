ATLANTIC — Thanks to revisions from the Army Corp of Engineers the Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday seeking bids for a pared down project officials hope will control erosion along Bull Creek.
The city has long claimed the creek posed a danger to individuals and property and over the past several years has taken a number of steps including relining part of the storm sewer system that runs under the downtown area, in an effort to address the issues.
In January the council agreed to proceed with a new plan for controlling the creek that is threatening to destroy property to some 36 homes that abut Bull Creek, totaling $4,908,600 in assessed value, with the average home costing $136,354.
In 2016 the city issued $990,000 in bonds for a plan to bury the exposed part of the creek south of fifth street to 17th Street which officials say has become a hazard due to erosion and the fact that it runs alongside a city park. Officials feared that children playing in the park could fall into the creek and be injured.
Since then $816,000 has been used for projects related to the creek including relining the tunnel the creek runs through beneath downtown. Some of the original bond had been reallocated for street projects and around $46,000 remains to be used.
The original project stalled after a review of the plan by the Army Corp of Engineers when costs soared to nearly $4 million all but dooming the plan.
The plan gained new life thanks to $974,157.58 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which could be used to finance 98. 87% of the project rather than raising the city’s Stormwater Utility fee to pay for the project.
The new plan was put together by Atlantic Parks & Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen who worked with Snyder and Associates to develop a plan that calls for using deep rooted water plants and rifles in the stream bed to control the water. The new plan is considerably cheaper and had the blessing of the Army Corp of Engineers which cut costs even further over the past few weeks slashing the cost to less than half of the original estimate.
“While the project itself was originally estimated to cost $985,331.25, the Corp has pared down some of the more expensive elements of the project, while retaining the essential function of erosion control and habitat preservation,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda packet for the City Council. “ This has reduced costs even further to $435,535.”
Lund added that while the city is required only to provide a 5% match, the city is offering a 25% match or $108,883.75 to “demonstrate our commitment to the project and secure the Water Infrastructure Grant Funds.”
The move will also save some of the city’s ARPA funds.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.