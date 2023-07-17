Atlantic City Council to consider disbanding park board

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will consider disbanding the park board during its meeting on July 19, which starts with setting public hearing on the idea.
The Personnel and Finance Committee suggested the idea after discussing the amount of people who oversee the parks director which totaled 15, and included the Public Works Director, the City Administrator, the Park Board, the City Council and the Mayor.
“It was questioned if a government bureaucratic approach (was the best way) in engaging dedicated volunteers (and) indeed, if it was the most effective use of their time and staff time in improving our park system and recreation programs,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda.
Lund said it was possible another organization could be created to replace the park board, but it would be something that community members would create and oversee. It would “require less red tape and administrative preparation and oversight” than the park board.
Lund said Monday the process is similar to disbanding a committee- the city council has to set a public hearing on the idea, and then the council has to wait 30 days after that public hearing to make a decision.
The city is also considering creating a parks coordinator position- a revamped version of the assistant park director position- and have the public work director and the parks coordinator oversee the department. Doing this would save the city approximately $71,904 as well as a potential additional member on its health care plan.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m., and be held in the city hall council chambers.