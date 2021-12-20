Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler an interactive column were you can write or email "your Personal Chef" with questions on cooking and creating Healthy versions of your family favorites. In the New Year we will be providing a Facebook link where you can enjoy Facebook "LIVE" videos of Chef Jamie teaching or providing answers to your questions. We will be proving Restaurant quality (recipes) meals and sides for you to make at home that are fun and easy to make for you and your family as well as personal family recipes from the Koehler and Tohill family recipe boxes.
This week it is my pleasure to share with all of you, my late Father's recipe for Meatloaf... One of my personal faves.
My Father, Paul John Koehler was an Art Professor, Sculptor and musician of some note. My multi-talented Dad knew his way around and oven thanks to his mother, my Grandmother Ruth. Their recipes vary as my Dad's Meatloaf only requires good beef... Grandma's was made with three equal portions of ground beef, veal and pork.
DAD'S MEATLOAF
You will need a large meatloaf pan, an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and a large mixing bowl.
Ingredients:
2 Pounds 90% Lean Ground Beef
1 packet Lipton's Onion Soup mix
3 tablespoons wersturchire sauce
3 Large Brown Eggs
1 full sleeve of Nabisco Wheatsworth Crackers finely crumbed.
1 tablespoons each of Kosher Salt and Black pepper
1/4 Cup hot water
1/4 Cup Ketchup
2 tablespoons of Brown Sugar
A) In a large mixing bowl scramble your three eggs and add your meat and all of the other ingredients, gently combine thuroughly by hand.
B) Form into a large loaf and place into your meatloaf pan wrap the loaf like a package in aluminum foil and fold over to cover loaf intirely.
C) Bake at 375 for at least one hour, remove the top of the foil for the last ten minutes of baking. Check doneness by cutting into the center of the loaf --- it should be only slightly pale pink in the center. Cook to preferred doneness.*Cooking time varies.
I suggest serving this classic with a nice baked potato or creamy mashed potatoes and a nice side of steamed broccoli with a cheddar cheese sauce. Enjoy!
Chef Jamie will be teaching tonight (Monday December 20th) at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Atlantic. The Special Cooking Class features vibrant and delicious Vegan foods, in honor of his late Mother, Marion Kinraid-Thompson who taught Vegetarian and Japanese Macrobiotic Cooking classes for many years.
Tonight will be the first in a fun series of four Community Cooking Classes themed: Healthy Heart. Healthy Home. Healthy Family.
You can still RSVP today by email at atlanticsda@gmail.com
Or by RSVP on the Facebook Event Page Called: Dinner in a Pinch with Chef Jamie Koehler.
These interactive and exciting cooking classes will feature recipes from the "Dinner in a Pinch" columns... Each class will be held at a different local area Church and the proceeds from the evening will benefit the Atlantic Minesteral Association and the host churches equally. A Goodwill offering of $20 per person is suggested. The prepared foods will be sampled and no one will go away hungry as complimentary refreshments will be served alongside Chef Jamie's creations.
Please arrive by 5:30 p.m. the class will wrap up a little bit after 7:00 p.m.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary tradition and has been an Executive Chef for over 20 years including time spent as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band.
Chef Jamie is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home. If you have a question or recipe request for the Chef, please write care of this publication (email at atlanticnewstelegraph@gmail.com, or by mail at Atlantic News Telegraph PO Box 230, 410 Walnut Street Atlantic, Iowa 50022) and address your questions by saying "Hey Chef!" and Chef Jamie will happily answer your inquiries.