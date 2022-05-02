Council Bluffs – The open burning ban in Pottawattamie County was lifted Monday, effective at 9 a.m.
Ongoing assessment of vegetative fuel, soil, and environmental conditions now indicate a decreased potential for extreme fire behavior and rapid spread. “Recent and anticipated precipitation, spring greening of vegetation, and progress in agricultural planting season work have all contributed to reducing extreme fire risk,” said Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management.
Open burning is now allowable throughout the county EXCEPT in any municipal city limits where there is a standing ordinance prohibiting open burning on a regular basis. Before burning within any city limits, check with your local fire department or city clerk to determine whether your community has such an ordinance.
Residents are to continue using extreme caution whenever burning. The county is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions and seasonal outlooks indicate that will remain the case or even deteriorate later into the summer months.
Residents or farm operators can visit the emergency management agency’s website at https://pcema-ia.org to get updated information regarding fire risk and drought conditions as we move forward. The agency will be updating the current burn ban page to now provide fire risk information, drought condition information, resources for prescribed/controlled burning operations, and other related resources.