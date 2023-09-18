Athletic Trainer Andy Niemann named a Hospital Hero

Andy Niemann, MS, LAT, ATC was selected as one of the Iowa Hospital Association’s Hospital Heroes for demonstrating exceptional commitment to care and service. He is one of 10 employees of Iowa hospitals to receive the 2023 recognition and will be formally recognized in October in Des Moines.
Niemann was nominated for a multitude of reasons, one of which is his role in protecting athletes during competition. During emergencies, we often think of doctors, nurses, and paramedics answering the call and rushing in to help. Often overlooked, athletic trainers are right there on the front lines of protecting athletes on and off the field. Niemann is no exception — his quick reflexes, extensive training and skill, and leadership abilities were all put on display during a particularly scary moment on the football field — the kind of moment every parent prays will never happen. Even though there were paramedics and physicians standing by, he is the expert in these situations. Niemann took charge, called the shots, directed the team around him, and ensured the player was safely cared for, transferred, and monitored for weeks to come.
Off the field, Niemann is a valuable utility player for Cass Health. His versatile role sees him in the operating room collaborating with orthopedic surgeons, providing patient care in clinic, and managing the athletic training room at Atlantic High School.
Beyond his professional duties, his passion for sports and wellness is evident. Having played football, basketball, baseball, and golf during his youth, he internalized valuable life lessons from his coach, including the motto “It’s a great day to get better.” A personal injury ignited his interest in sports medicine, leading him to pursue a career that blends health care and sports.
Niemann’s impact extends beyond the hospital as he engages in community service. He spends quality time with his family, participating in outdoor activities, and contributes to his church and local youth sports organizations. His focus is on imparting fundamental skills and fostering a love for sports among children and coaches.
Since 2007, the Hospital Heroes program has celebrated employees who have acted courageously in a moment’s crisis or who have selflessly served their hospitals and communities throughout their careers. Hospital Heroes are nominated by their peers – more than 30 nominations were submitted this year – and award recipients are selected by other state hospital associations.
The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government, and consumer audiences. 117 community hospitals are association members.