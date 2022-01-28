The Atlantic High School Large Group Speech team competed at the District level at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Saturday, January 22nd. All ten groups (Varsity and Freshman teams) received a Division 1 rating and will advance to State contest on Saturday, February 5th at West Des Moines Valley High School.

Coaches Trisha Niceswanger and Brandon Baggett are very excited about last weekend’s results. Niceswanger says “It is a huge accomplishment for all ten of our entries to earn a 1 and advance to State! I am really looking forward to how we can improve on our pieces and compete again in two weeks.”

Baggett adds “I have really enjoyed working with this year’s group of students. Our experienced competitors have improved dramatically and our freshmen have some serious potential. It is an exciting time to be involved with the speech program.”

District Results are as follows:

Group Improv

Eleanor McCalla, Genevieve McCalla

Group Improv

Wyatt Simons, Belle Berg, Aiden Sanny

Group Improv

Alexiya Moore, Brycen Erickson

Musical Theatre

Meet the Plastics from Mean Girls

Charlotte Saluk, Reese DeArment, Keira Olson, Alex Garcia, Micai Andersen

Reader’s Theatre

Shuddersome: Tales of Poe

Katy Rothfusz, Nick Bennett, Eleanor McCalla, Genevieve McCalla, Brycen Erickson, Faith Nath, Kami Steffens

Radio Broadcasting

3 Peas in a Pod

Charlotte Saluk, Alex Garcia, Keira Olson

Radio Broadcasting

Time Wanderers

Brady Wagner, Kayla Atkinson, Ella Meyer

Ensemble Acting

From the Mouth of Babes

Alix Nath, J Molina, Kayla Atkinson

Group Improv

Wagner/Molgaard/Stetzel

Brady Wagner, Nissa Molgaard, Kaylee Stetzel

Group Improv

Nath/Molina/Birge/Knudson

Alix Nath, J Molina, Megan Birge, Henry Knudson

Trending Food Videos