The Atlantic High School Large Group Speech team competed at the District level at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Saturday, January 22nd. All ten groups (Varsity and Freshman teams) received a Division 1 rating and will advance to State contest on Saturday, February 5th at West Des Moines Valley High School.
Coaches Trisha Niceswanger and Brandon Baggett are very excited about last weekend’s results. Niceswanger says “It is a huge accomplishment for all ten of our entries to earn a 1 and advance to State! I am really looking forward to how we can improve on our pieces and compete again in two weeks.”
Baggett adds “I have really enjoyed working with this year’s group of students. Our experienced competitors have improved dramatically and our freshmen have some serious potential. It is an exciting time to be involved with the speech program.”
District Results are as follows:
Group Improv
Eleanor McCalla, Genevieve McCalla
Group Improv
Wyatt Simons, Belle Berg, Aiden Sanny
Group Improv
Alexiya Moore, Brycen Erickson
Musical Theatre
Meet the Plastics from Mean Girls
Charlotte Saluk, Reese DeArment, Keira Olson, Alex Garcia, Micai Andersen
Reader’s Theatre
Shuddersome: Tales of Poe
Katy Rothfusz, Nick Bennett, Eleanor McCalla, Genevieve McCalla, Brycen Erickson, Faith Nath, Kami Steffens
Radio Broadcasting
3 Peas in a Pod
Charlotte Saluk, Alex Garcia, Keira Olson
Radio Broadcasting
Time Wanderers
Brady Wagner, Kayla Atkinson, Ella Meyer
Ensemble Acting
From the Mouth of Babes
Alix Nath, J Molina, Kayla Atkinson
Group Improv
Wagner/Molgaard/Stetzel
Brady Wagner, Nissa Molgaard, Kaylee Stetzel
Group Improv
Nath/Molina/Birge/Knudson
Alix Nath, J Molina, Megan Birge, Henry Knudson