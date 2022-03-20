MARYVILLE, Mo. – The final indoor track meet of the season is done, and both Atlantic squads, the boys and girls, had some strong outings at the Northwest Missouri State Invitational Saturday at Hughes Fieldhouse.
One of four Hawkeye Ten Conference teams at the 12-team meet, the Trojan girls came in sixth with 45 points on the strength of two runner-up performances.
Junior Ava Rush finished off a great indoor season with a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run, coming in at 2:25.82, just three seconds behind Harlan’s Kia Bieker. Not far behind Rush was Trojan teammate Claire Pellett, at 2:35.22 good for fourth.
The 4x400-meter relay was also second at 4:24.64, with Pellett and Rush running first and fourth alongside Chloe Mullenix and Morgan Botos. The distance medley relay, with Claire Wiederstein, Rush, Pellett and Addie DeArment, came in fourth at 15.27.31. (Indoor distance medleys are 1,200, 800, 400 and 1,600 yards, first through fourth legs respectively.)
Botos was third in the high jump at 1.42 meters, while Mullenix was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.98 seconds to round out the list of top-four finishes.
Lawson (Mo.) won the meet, with Council Bluffs St. Albert and Harlan second and fourth and Creston 12th.
The Atlantic boys had some solid performances as well.
Sophomore Colton Rasmussen had a pair of top-three finishes, coming in second in the high jump at 1.82-meters and third in the 60-meter hurdles at 9.42 seconds. Caden Andersen had a time of 2:05.14 to take third in the 800-meter run. Drew Engler and Zane Berg were in the top five in the 3200-meter run, Engler’s third-place time of 10:40.75 and Berg’s finish of 11.26.57 bringing home fifth.
The distance medley relay of Bennett Whetstone, Alex Sonntag, Carter Pellett and Drew Engler was second in 11:33.25, while the 4x400 relay of Andersen, Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Pellett was third with a time of 4:42.66.
The Trojan boys finished fifth in the 12-team meet with 61 points. Lawson won the meet to make it a sweep of the titles, with Hawkeye Ten Conferene squads Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Council Bluffs St. Albert coming in third and fourth and Creston ninth.
