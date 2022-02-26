ATLANTIC – A program in which donated plastic is made to benches has yielded seven more benches to Cass County.
Last year, the Atlantic Lions Club approached the Atlantic Parks Department to work on the project in which 500 pounds of plastic is collected and made into a bench. Plastics that can be collected include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, plastic shipping envelopes, closeable food sandwich bags, cereal bags, case overwrap, salt bags, wood pellet bags and produce bags. They were able to collect enough for a bench that was placed in Cedar Park.
Other groups, including the Atlantic Elks, the city of Griswold and the master gardeners, started collecting plastic for benches or were interested in participating. Hy-Vee works with the company that makes the benches and delivers the plastic to them.
Nearly 2,500 pounds of plastics was collected, and Hy-Vee officials brought a truck out to Sunnyside Park where volunteers from the Atlantic Lions Club and the Atlantic Elks loaded it into the truck.
“Your generosity was instrumental in helping us; and for that we humbly say, thank you!,” park staff wrote on the Atlantic Park and Recreation’s Facebook page. “We would also like to extend a thank you to everyone who has donated plastic during this time. We have been able to get seven free benches to be placed throughout Cass County.”
In addition to that, staff at the Cass County Landfill and Recycling Center were able to collect enough plastic for the same program for a bench to be donated to the Atlantic Animal Shelter. The bench was delivered earlier this month.
Director Brandi Mericle said employee Gerald Peck, who has been with the landfill for 25 years, was in charge of organizing all the donations for the bench.
“He sorted and bagged up the plastic wrap and bags as part of the program to earn the bench that we donated to the shelter,” Mericle said.