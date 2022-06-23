ADAIR COUNTY – Adair County Veterans Affairs Commissioner John Schildberg told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday the number of veterans taking advantage of veterans services is increasing every day.
“We have at a minimum four new vets a month, and a lot of times it’s up in the teens,” Schildberg said.
Board member Jodie Hoadley said the increase is likely due to the good service veterans receive from department staff and through word of mouth.
“You’d be surprised how many veterans didn’t know we had these services and they were available to them,” Hoadley said. “I hear nothing but good that’s coming out of our VA office and (I hear) from people from other counties that they don’t get the services that they get here.”
Schildberg said the staff participated in the Adair 150th Celebration Parade, and spoke to many veterans during the celebration that said they would be stopping in to learn about the services.
“We were in the parade, and we had a lot of people (talk to us) that I know are going to come in,” he said.
According to the Adair County web site, the department provides the following services: completion of forms for compensation benefits, completion of forms for pension benefits, application for VA healthcare system, obtaining, upgrading, and replacing military records, government headstone and grave markers, veterans home application, applications for educational and home loan benefits, veteran emergency assistance, county assistance, federal assistance, transportation to medical appointments, applications for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, referrals to service organizations and referrals for counseling and job placement.