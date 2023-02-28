ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council is expected to address the issue of overtime pay in the police department due to ongoing “staffing difficulties.”
According to city officials the department has undergone an extended period of staffing difficulties, with the day shift having been particularly impacted. As a result the Police Chief, Assistant Police Chief, Sergeants, and officers have had to cancel vacations, cut short scheduled vacations and add 12 hours shifts on scheduled days off after working three 12 hour shifts in a row in order to maintain our minimum level of coverage of two officers on the streets, per shift.
Officials worry that the increased workload will ultimately lead to an increase in stress and possible burnout.
“Working 12-hour shifts, consecutively, in a field like law enforcement, with its unique stresses and dangers, is not healthy. Studies have shown overworking first responders dramatically increases the likelihood of incidents, burnout, and adverse mental health impacts,” City Administrator John Lund said in the agenda materials.
As a result the city signed a “memorandum of understanding (MOU)” with the police union providing “for a period of double pay to replace the traditional time-and-a-half overtime in the form of compensatory time off for the period of Feb. 16, 2023, through March 17, 2023, for officers working the day shift of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
But the MOU did not address Sergeants and the Assistant Police Chief that work outside of the collective bargaining agreement. The new resolution will provide the same benefit to the city’s non-union supervisors that the unionized officers receive.
The new resolution reads:
“For the period Feb. 16, 2023, through March 17, 2023, for officers working the day shift of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The amended language shall read:
“For police sergeants and the Assistant Police Chief, overtime shall be compensated at the double the regular hourly rate for all hours worked outside their scheduled hours or on a scheduled day off, or all hours in excess of one hundred and four (104) in a seventeen (17) day period. This double rate of pay shall be paid out in regular paychecks.”
Officials say it is likely that more resolutions will be needed to continue to address the situation and noted that Police Chief Devin Hogue has been taking many of the shifts with “zero financial benefit and no compensatory time.”
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.