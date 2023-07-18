Hearing planned for gunsmithing business zoning change

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday to set a public hearing for July 25 for a zoning change from general agricultural district to light industrial district for a gunsmithing business near the area of Eagle Avenue in Pymosa Township.
Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon explained Ronald West wanted to change the zoning, “for the purpose of gunsmithing, repair, manufacture and sale of firearms.”
Kennon said the location is north of the interstate near where Buck Creek Road turns into Eagle Avenue, and there were no comments from the public or neighbors in the area. He said the zoning board recommended changing the zoning.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on July 25 during the next board of supervisors meeting.