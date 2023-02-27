ATLANTIC — An Atlantic businessman is asking the city consider changes to its parking ordinance, especially during snow removal, to provide more parking for downtown shoppers but could impact residents who live in the area.
City Council to discuss downtown parking
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE BASKETBALL: Incredible Atlantic comeback falls just short
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL: ACGC lands first substate basketball spot
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW reaches substate final for second year in a row
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.