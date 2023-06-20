Cass County Tourism President retires after 20 years of service

The Cass County Tourism Committee hosted a morning reception on Monday, June 19 to celebrate the retirement of long-time president, Kenner Baxter. Baxter has served as a volunteer for Cass County Tourism for over 20 years. During her time of service, Baxter has helped enhance and promote Cass County at a regional and state level. The County Supervisors and Tourism Committee express their sincere gratitude for her advocacy for Cass County and wish her well in this next chapter.
At this time, the Tourism Committee is looking for an individual that is passionate about local and regional tourism to step into a role working alongside community leaders and local organizations to promote tourism in Cass County.Those who are interested in learning more should contact Bailey Smith at 712-243-3017 or email bailey@atlanticiowa.com.